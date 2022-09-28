Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2,863.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

