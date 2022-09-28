Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $994,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

