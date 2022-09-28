Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

