Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

