Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

