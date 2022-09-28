Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $456.51 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

