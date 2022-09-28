Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

