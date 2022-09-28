Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 570.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

