Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,501 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $23,791,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.