Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.