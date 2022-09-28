Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 60,624 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,624 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

