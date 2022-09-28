Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Crane by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CR opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

