Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Tops $270.16 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $270.16 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,618,061,831 coins and its circulating supply is 12,561,902,623 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

