Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,810,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HSC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

