Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $299,631.00 and $22,733.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

