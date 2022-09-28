Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $68.60 million and $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 913,016,448 coins and its circulating supply is 237,071,448 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

