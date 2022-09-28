Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,649.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00271973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00141723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00751819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00583896 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,046,875 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

