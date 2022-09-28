Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 13,086 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,478,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $24,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

