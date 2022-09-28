Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.82 on Friday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

