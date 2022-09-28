HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,592 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

