Head-To-Head Analysis: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 715.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 208.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.04%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.11% 1.14% 0.72% Community Healthcare Trust 24.01% 4.83% 2.96%

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 6.79 $2.06 million $0.13 111.09 Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 8.50 $22.49 million $0.85 36.07

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

