Head to Head Analysis: Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) vs. TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iridium World Communications and TELUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS $13.77 billion 2.06 $1.32 billion $1.06 19.26

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.7% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iridium World Communications and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A TELUS 10.35% 9.57% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iridium World Communications and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS 1 1 5 0 2.57

TELUS has a consensus target price of $34.11, suggesting a potential upside of 67.05%.

Risk and Volatility

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

