Head-To-Head Comparison: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 7.75 $6.48 million $0.22 229.01 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.49 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agilysys and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 4.40% 23.97% 11.16% Healthcare Triangle -19.63% -66.13% -38.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agilysys and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Agilysys beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.