Head to Head Contrast: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 0.97 $141.41 million $5.60 15.68 Burberry Group $3.86 billion 1.81 $540.86 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.22% 6.87% 4.42% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burberry Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Summary

Burberry Group beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.



Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Burberry Group



Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

