Head to Head Contrast: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondee and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A Booking $10.96 billion 6.05 $1.17 billion $37.51 44.50

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booking 0 8 21 1 2.77

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mondee and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mondee currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,550.37, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A -34.45% -0.56% Booking 10.54% 62.69% 13.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Mondee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

