Head to Head Contrast: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OppFi and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.57%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.66 $25.55 million $2.08 1.01 Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.23 $83.63 million $1.51 10.53

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats OppFi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

