Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32.
