Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $59.20 Average PT from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.50 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.