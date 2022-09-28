Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,177.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $447,663.00 and $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hibiki Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hibiki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hibiki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hibiki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.