Hibiki Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $456,631.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $456,631.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance’s launch date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

