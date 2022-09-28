High Performance Blockchain Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.56 million and $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper"

