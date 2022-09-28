HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.65. HilleVax shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 387 shares traded.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
