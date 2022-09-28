Hina Inu (HINA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $549,995.00 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069261 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10588402 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

