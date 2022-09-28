Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HTCMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.84. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $65.44.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

