Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $187.94 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Hive has a market capitalization of $187.94 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 387,662,255 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.