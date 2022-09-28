HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of HNI worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HNI by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HNI by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

HNI Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.