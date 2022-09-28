Hoge Finance (HOGE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $255,397.00

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance’s genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

