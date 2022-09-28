Holo Price Reaches $0.0020 (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Holo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $360.71 million and $24.29 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holo Coin Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holo.host.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

