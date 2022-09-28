Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.