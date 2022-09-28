Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

