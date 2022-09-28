Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $17,933,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,717,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

