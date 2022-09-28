Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $534.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 534.80 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 537.60 ($6.50), with a volume of 344431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($6.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 667.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,947 shares of company stock worth $8,104,102.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

