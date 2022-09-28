HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

