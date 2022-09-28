Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Financial Review

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.14%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.28, indicating a potential upside of 169.05%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -52.17 Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.67 -$244.36 million ($0.33) -11.58

Sigma Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Hudbay Minerals -5.38% 6.96% 2.36%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

