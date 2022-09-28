HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.09 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $73.09 million and $2.33 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 198,968,037 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

