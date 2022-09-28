Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

HUN stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

