HUPAYX Price Reaches $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One HUPAYX coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and $157,576.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUPAYX has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

HUPAYX Profile

HUPAYX’s genesis date was February 28th, 2020. HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

