Hxro 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,502.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $20,410.00 and $65,502.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

