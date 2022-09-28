HYCON Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $312,041.00 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

