IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

