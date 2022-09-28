IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Trading Down 0.1 %

IBEX stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.