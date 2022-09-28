IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
IBEX Trading Down 0.1 %
IBEX stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
